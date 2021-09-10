Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $21.64 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

