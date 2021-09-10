Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 653 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

