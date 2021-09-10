Madison Asset Management LLC Has $12.57 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

