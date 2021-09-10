Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $258.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

