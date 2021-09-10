Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 15,454 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 33,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.