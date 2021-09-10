Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. 11,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 5,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

