MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 9.49%.

MMMB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,910. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

