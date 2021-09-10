MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 46.13%.

Shares of MamaMancini’s stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,910. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

