MAPS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002715 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $62.11 million and $2.01 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,033,005 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

