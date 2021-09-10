Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGDPF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Beacon Securities cut shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MGDPF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 173,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

