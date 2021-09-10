Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

MRVI traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 354,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.