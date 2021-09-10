Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) PT Set at $6.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Maricann Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.60.
Maricann Group Company Profile
