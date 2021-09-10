Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $40,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

