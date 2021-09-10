Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of MMX traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

In other Maverix Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

