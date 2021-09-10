Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Maximus by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE MMS opened at $84.24 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.