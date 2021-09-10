McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Stock Price Down 20.1%

Shares of McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) traded down 20.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

About McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,300 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

