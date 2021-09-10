MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.00

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -152.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,390.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,727 shares of company stock worth $7,524,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

