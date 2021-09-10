Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $133.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

