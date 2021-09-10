Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, David Loasby purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.36.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

