Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 353 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

