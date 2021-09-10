Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $448.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

