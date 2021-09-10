Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.