Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,471 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.14 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

