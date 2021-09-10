Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading 2.2% Higher

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

