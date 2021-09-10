Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.09.

NYSE:MRK opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

