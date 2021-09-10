MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKKGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 160,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,249. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

