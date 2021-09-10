Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRCY. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after buying an additional 898,142 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.