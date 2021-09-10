Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $115.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 101,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

