Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head to Head Survey

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92% Photronics 6.66% 3.93% 3.11%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meta Materials and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,863.37 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Photronics $609.69 million 1.47 $33.82 million $0.52 27.87

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Summary

Photronics beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

