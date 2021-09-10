Michael L. Baur Sells 19,032 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SCSC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.36 million, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.