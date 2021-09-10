Michael L. Baur Sells 19,032 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SCSC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.36 million, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $38.49.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
