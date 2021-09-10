Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Sells $682,500.00 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.31.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
