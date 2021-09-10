Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Sells $682,500.00 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.31.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.