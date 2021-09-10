Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 221,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,429. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

