Minereum (MNE) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $28,633.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,218,806 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

