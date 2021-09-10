Minot Capital LP Raises Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Minot Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,675 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises approximately 6.5% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Minot Capital LP owned 1.04% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $36,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

HGV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

