Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,130 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.