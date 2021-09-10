Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 52.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 79.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JOYY by 24.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JOYY by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.