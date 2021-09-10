Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

