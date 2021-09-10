Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,646 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 21.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.32 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

