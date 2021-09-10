Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

