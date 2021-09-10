Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

