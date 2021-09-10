Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 125,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $6.32 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.