Mizuho Upgrades Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) to Buy

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $32.50.
About Mitsubishi
