Mizuho Upgrades Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) to Buy

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.