Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Purchases $138,120.00 in Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

