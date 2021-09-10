monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $391.22

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $391.22, but opened at $382.28. monday.com shares last traded at $384.94, with a volume of 2,694 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.59.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,245,000.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

