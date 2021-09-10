MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.94.

MDB stock traded up $20.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.39. 32,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -104.06 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,887 shares of company stock valued at $79,874,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

