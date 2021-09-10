Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $445.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $488.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.