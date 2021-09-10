Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $445.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.
NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $488.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $505.82.
In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
