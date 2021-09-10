Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $719,086,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after buying an additional 294,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

