MoonSwap Price Down 12.1% This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $124,730.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.48 or 0.00389263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.