Morgan Stanley Buys 9,917 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -351.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

