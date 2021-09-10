Morgan Stanley Has $1.32 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $116,276 and have sold 87,174 shares valued at $2,762,346. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

